Northern Gas Networks has been officially recognised for its commitment to supporting vulnerable customers

BSI, the business standards and improvement company, has awarded NGN the prestigious Inclusive Service Kitemark in recognition of its inclusive and flexible approach to customer service.

The decision comes after an intensive two part two-part assessment and a programme of ongoing surveillance against the ISO Standard 22458 ‘Consumer vulnerability – Requirements and guidelines for the design and delivery of inclusive service’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NGN’s Customer Experience Director Eileen Brown said: “We’ve held held BSI 18477 since 2018, so that stood us in very good stead for the transition to the international standard and Kitemark.

Electrical and instrumentation apprentice at Northern Gas Networks.

“We take great pride in making every contact count with our customers and always aim to deliver more than expected, whilst continually looking to improve. The award of this Kitemark, is testament to the teamwork and ethos that runs through the business, when it comes to supporting our customers, in particular, those who require extra help.”

ISO Standard 22458 covers topics such as the identification of customer vulnerability, inclusive design of products and services are covered, as well as the adoption of AI (artificial intelligence) and data collection, protection and sharing to ensure that organizations are creating an inclusive service for all.