A fashion brand known for its clever slogans is moving out of its current Halifax town centre home.

Northern Power Garms grew a cult following online before opening its first bricks and mortar premises on Horton Street in 2023.

Now owner Jules Daniels has announced the store will be moving, with the current shop space going up to let.

She posted: “We’re on the move! Which means our gorgeous unit is up for lease.

Jules Daniels, owner of Northern Power Garms

“Don’t worry, we’re not leaving Halifax! We’re still in the shop on Horton Street for now but more will be revealed soon.”

Jules started the store after her work as a freelance make-up artist dried up when the pandemic hit.

She began producing T-shirts from home with one catchy slogan which quickly caught on, and soon she was inundated with orders.

Her following grew further, thanks in part to Radio 1 DJ and I’m a Celebrity star Jordan North, who shared a photo of himself wearing a Northern Power Garms T-shirt on his social media.

"When Jordan North wore his T-shirt, we had £10,000-worth of orders,” said Jules.

Now Northern Power Garms tops and hoodies are being sported across the UK, with the Northern-inspired slogans such as ‘Northern Girl Gang’, ‘Luv Thi Sen’ and ‘Swear Down’ proving a huge hit.

The brand has been such a success, Jules opened the Horton Street store as she needed somewhere bigger to print her clothing line and, while searching for a premises she found somewhere where she could open a shop too.