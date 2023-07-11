Northern Power Garms: Opening date announced for new Halifax town centre store being opened by trendy online clothing brand
A cool clothing brand has announced when it will open in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST
Northern Power Garms has previously only traded online but has chosen Halifax town centre for its first bricks and mortar store.
It is opening on Horton Street, where Maude Heating used to be.
Today (Tuesday) the brand announced it is hoping to open its doors in a few weeks time on Saturday, August 19.
Northern Power Garms specialises in hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts and has thousands of online followers.
Also soon to open on Horton Street will be bar and music venue The Grayston Unity, who are moving from Wesley Court to bigger premises later this year.