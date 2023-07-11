Northern Power Garms has previously only traded online but has chosen Halifax town centre for its first bricks and mortar store.

It is opening on Horton Street, where Maude Heating used to be.

Today (Tuesday) the brand announced it is hoping to open its doors in a few weeks time on Saturday, August 19.

Northern Power Garms specialises in hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts and has thousands of online followers.