News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Northern Power Garms: Opening date announced for new Halifax town centre store being opened by trendy online clothing brand

A cool clothing brand has announced when it will open in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST

Northern Power Garms has previously only traded online but has chosen Halifax town centre for its first bricks and mortar store.

It is opening on Horton Street, where Maude Heating used to be.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today (Tuesday) the brand announced it is hoping to open its doors in a few weeks time on Saturday, August 19.

Northern Power Garms will open on Horton Street in Halifax town centreNorthern Power Garms will open on Horton Street in Halifax town centre
Northern Power Garms will open on Horton Street in Halifax town centre
Most Popular

Northern Power Garms specialises in hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts and has thousands of online followers.

Also soon to open on Horton Street will be bar and music venue The Grayston Unity, who are moving from Wesley Court to bigger premises later this year.

Read More
Read more: The Grayston Unity: Halifax town centre bar to host its first ever we...
Related topics:Halifax