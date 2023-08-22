A trendy online clothing line which started at its owner’s kitchen table has opened a new store in Halifax town centre.

Northern Power Garms, known for its clever slogans, has built a cult following online and – as of Saturday (August 19) – is now open at its bricks and mortar premises on Horton Street.

The brand was started by Jules Daniels three years ago from her home in Sowerby Bridge.

The mum-of-two was a freelance make-up artist but when the pandemic hit, she found her work dried up.

To make some money, she started producing T-shirts from home with one catchy slogan which quickly caught on, and soon she was inundated with orders.

Her following grew further, thanks in part to Radio 1 DJ and I’m a Celebrity star Jordan North who shared a photo of himself wearing a Northern Power Garms T-shirt on his social media.

"When Jordan North wore his T-shirt, we had £10,000-worth of orders,” said Jules.

Now Northern Power Garms tops and hoodies are being sported across the UK, with the Northern-inspired slogans such as ‘Northern Girl Gang’, ‘Luv Thi Sen’ and ‘Swear Down’ proving a huge hit.

The brand has been such a success, that Jules needs somewhere bigger to print her clothing line and, while searching for a premises she found somewhere where she could open a shop too.

There is a printing press in the basement of the new store and all the Northern Power Garms stock, along with candles, gifts and children’s leggings from other independent traders, is on the ground floor.

“We’ve had so many people coming in who I’ve only spoken to online before,” said Jules. “It’s been really nice.

"Having the shop means people can come in and see and feel the quality of the clothes for themselves before they buy.”

And she added: “There’s a really good, thriving community in Halifax, especially in Westgate.”

