Northern Power Garms: Sneak peek inside cool online clothing brand's new Halifax town centre store

A trendy online clothing brand who have chosen Halifax for their first in-person shop have revealed a preview of what the new store will look like.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th May 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read

As revealed by the Courier, Northern Power Garms – which specialises in hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts – is opening on Horton Street in the town centre, where Maude Heating used to be.

The brand has thousands of online followers and is hoping to open the shop in July.

As work progresses on the refurbishment of the building, these images for the design of the store have been unveiled on Northern Power Garms’ social media.

Design images for the new Northern Power Garms shop in HalifaxDesign images for the new Northern Power Garms shop in Halifax
The brand said: “It’s not a completed project yet, but we are too excited to keep it a secret anymore. We hope you love it!"

Also moving to Horton Street is bar and music venue The Grayson Unity, who will be transforming what used to be children's dancewear shop Zest, and extending into floors above and below the neighbouring space.

Design images for how the new Northern Power Garms store on Horton Street in Halifax could lookDesign images for how the new Northern Power Garms store on Horton Street in Halifax could look
Design images for how the new Northern Power Garms first in-person store could lookDesign images for how the new Northern Power Garms first in-person store could look
Design images for how the new Northern Power Garms store in Halifax could lookDesign images for how the new Northern Power Garms store in Halifax could look
The brand is moving into Horton Street in Halifax town centreThe brand is moving into Horton Street in Halifax town centre
