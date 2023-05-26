Northern Power Garms: Sneak peek inside cool online clothing brand's new Halifax town centre store
As revealed by the Courier, Northern Power Garms – which specialises in hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts – is opening on Horton Street in the town centre, where Maude Heating used to be.
The brand has thousands of online followers and is hoping to open the shop in July.
As work progresses on the refurbishment of the building, these images for the design of the store have been unveiled on Northern Power Garms’ social media.
The brand said: “It’s not a completed project yet, but we are too excited to keep it a secret anymore. We hope you love it!"
Also moving to Horton Street is bar and music venue The Grayson Unity, who will be transforming what used to be children's dancewear shop Zest, and extending into floors above and below the neighbouring space.