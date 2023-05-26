As revealed by the Courier, Northern Power Garms – which specialises in hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts – is opening on Horton Street in the town centre, where Maude Heating used to be.

The brand has thousands of online followers and is hoping to open the shop in July.

As work progresses on the refurbishment of the building, these images for the design of the store have been unveiled on Northern Power Garms’ social media.

Design images for the new Northern Power Garms shop in Halifax

The brand said: “It’s not a completed project yet, but we are too excited to keep it a secret anymore. We hope you love it!"

Also moving to Horton Street is bar and music venue The Grayson Unity, who will be transforming what used to be children's dancewear shop Zest, and extending into floors above and below the neighbouring space.

