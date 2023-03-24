News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
2 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
4 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
5 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
6 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
7 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Northern Power Garms: Trendy online clothing brand chooses Halifax for its first in person shop

A cool online clothing brand is opening its first shop – and has chosen a site in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:59 GMT- 1 min read

Northern Power Garms, which specialises in hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts, has thousands of online followers and is now opening an in person store.

The new shop will be on Horton Street, where Maude Heating used to be, and it is hoping to open the store in July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The brand posted: “Northern Power Garms have spent so long creating a community we're obsessed with. We've spotted your repeat orders come in time and time again, congratulated super fans on house moves and new baby orders, rejoiced every time we spot a tagged photo or a glimpse of our logo on Stories.

Northern Power Garms are opening a shop in Halifax
Northern Power Garms are opening a shop in Halifax
Northern Power Garms are opening a shop in Halifax
Most Popular

“We're now taking the NPG experience to a whole other level. We are setting up shop in our very own bricks and mortar location in Halifax and we couldn't be more excited.

“From waiting on notifications to roll in to excitedly anticipating your feet through the door, this is a huge step for us and we thank you in advance for your support!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The most popular Northern Power Garms sweatshirts include the slogans ‘Northern Girl Gang’, ‘Reet Good’ and ‘The North’s Ace’.

The brand is still trading online and offering free collection in Sowerby Bridge.

Read More
Popular Halifax town centre bar and music venue will move to new premises - and ...
HalifaxThe NorthSowerby Bridge