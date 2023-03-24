Northern Power Garms, which specialises in hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts, has thousands of online followers and is now opening an in person store.

The new shop will be on Horton Street, where Maude Heating used to be, and it is hoping to open the store in July.

The brand posted: “Northern Power Garms have spent so long creating a community we're obsessed with. We've spotted your repeat orders come in time and time again, congratulated super fans on house moves and new baby orders, rejoiced every time we spot a tagged photo or a glimpse of our logo on Stories.

Northern Power Garms are opening a shop in Halifax

“We're now taking the NPG experience to a whole other level. We are setting up shop in our very own bricks and mortar location in Halifax and we couldn't be more excited.

“From waiting on notifications to roll in to excitedly anticipating your feet through the door, this is a huge step for us and we thank you in advance for your support!”

The most popular Northern Power Garms sweatshirts include the slogans ‘Northern Girl Gang’, ‘Reet Good’ and ‘The North’s Ace’.