Northgate House: Retail units go on the market as multi-million pound transformation is complete

The Northgate development has seen the transformation of the former central library and Council offices.

Work has now concluded at the site and the hoardings around development have now come down to reveal the public space off Market Street, with seating, planters and lighting.

Finishing touches have also been carried out to the office site, which has been completely transformed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northgate House and courtyard

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “The completion of work at Northgate House, including the reveal of the courtyard, is a major milestone in the transformation of this site, supporting a thriving town centre with improved public spaces.

“The work also complements the wider regeneration of Halifax, particularly the work taking place to improve public transport facilities, with the Northgate development well placed to benefit from the transformation of the adjacent bus station.

“Individually these projects are impressive, but together they’re truly transforming our town centre, with millions of pounds worth of investment supporting our economic recovery and contributing towards an exciting future.”

The Council has now formally handed the office space over to RSA, the multi-national insurance group. The refurbishment has been tailored to their requirements and preparations are being made for their staff to move into the large office space.

Julie Butler, Business Leader at RSA Insurance in Halifax, said: “We are really looking forward to moving in later this year and absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to play our part in the regeneration of a key city centre location. Across our business we operate a hybrid working model and high quality, modern office space, such as Northgate House, is an integral component of this.”

The library section opened as Trinity Sixth Form Academy in September 2020 and the remaining space has been developed to provide office space and a new retail and leisure offer in the heart of Halifax.

The completed commercial and academic developments at Northgate will introduce footfall of approximately 1,500 people per day into Halifax town centre, supporting the economic recovery of local businesses.

There are also four ground floor retail/commercial spaces, with stunning views of Halifax, which could be let as cafes, restaurants, gyms or further smaller office spaces. These spaces are currently being marketed.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “The regeneration of Northgate House is a great example of how we are working with our local authority partners to make West Yorkshire an even better place to live and work.

“This transformational scheme in the heart of Halifax will help boost skills and job opportunities, while also increasing footfall and acting as a catalyst for further investment.

“Importantly, Northgate House is also well-served by public transport links, including the new Halifax Bus Station, which is currently undergoing a £17.7 million redevelopment.”

The Northgate House project has received £3million funding from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of Government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.

Sir Roger Marsh OBE DL, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and the NP11 group of Northern Local Enterprise Partnerships, said: “We’re committed to leading the economic recovery and regeneration schemes such as this have a vital role to play in attracting businesses and further investment to our region.

“We have a strong track record in supporting projects that deliver growth and jobs benefitting all our communities. This work is more important than ever.”