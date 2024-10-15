Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Novus Energy, specialists in renewable energy solutions, are proud to announce the successful installation of a 54kW solar power system for Halifax-based dye manufacturer, Azo.

The solar panel system, utilising cutting edge SolarEdge Optimisers will not only enable Azo to meet their on-site energy needs but also produce more than double the amount of electricity required for their operations.

Azo has been taking significant steps to further its’ energy independence and generate their own electricity. The solar installation will generate an estimated 48-megawatt hours annually, the equivalent of the energy usage of 14 homes, helping to offset a large portion of the company's emissions while reducing operational costs.

The excess energy produced by the system allows Azo to sell electricity back to the grid, providing a new revenue stream for the company. This surplus energy will not only contribute to the region’s renewable energy supply but also help Azo fund additional cost saving energy technologies.

The solar system will produce twice the amount of energy used on site.

"We’re thrilled to have worked with Azo on this project," said Dan Cawdron, Director at Novus Energy. "This installation is a great example of how businesses can lead the way in renewable energy adoption and turn sustainability into a financial asset. By generating more electricity than they use on-site, Azo is setting a benchmark for companies looking to reduce their environmental impact while also securing a return on investment."

Azo’s Managing Director, Julian Plant, commented "Making such a large investment was daunting, we measured twice and cut once. Dan and the team helped greatly, they were always on hand to guide and assist us, which is why we chose Novus Energy as our solar contractor”.

This solar initiative highlights both companies' shared commitment to creating a more energy independent future for the region. Novus Energy continues to work with local businesses helping them transition to net zero, reducing their emissions and energy bills.

“Julian and the team at Azo are a great example of businesses thinking differently about renewable energy” Mr Cawdron added. “It is not just about going green and reducing emissions, but creating an asset and taking ownership of your own power”.