White Stork Nursery will be based in The Tannery Business Centre on Bradford Road in Northowram and will start welcoming children in September.

The nursery team has posted: “Our new nursery is designed with love and care to provide a nurturing environment for children aged 0 to five years.

"We understand that every child is unique and our dedicated team of experienced educators are committed to fostering their curiosity, creativity, and growth.”

The new nursery is opening in Northowram