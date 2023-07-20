News you can trust since 1853
Nurseries near Halifax: New nursery for children aged from birth to five opening in Calderdale village

A new nursery is opening in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

White Stork Nursery will be based in The Tannery Business Centre on Bradford Road in Northowram and will start welcoming children in September.

The nursery team has posted: “Our new nursery is designed with love and care to provide a nurturing environment for children aged 0 to five years.

"We understand that every child is unique and our dedicated team of experienced educators are committed to fostering their curiosity, creativity, and growth.”

The new nursery is opening in NorthowramThe new nursery is opening in Northowram
For more details visit https://whitestorknursery.com/

