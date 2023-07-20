Nurseries near Halifax: New nursery for children aged from birth to five opening in Calderdale village
A new nursery is opening in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
White Stork Nursery will be based in The Tannery Business Centre on Bradford Road in Northowram and will start welcoming children in September.
The nursery team has posted: “Our new nursery is designed with love and care to provide a nurturing environment for children aged 0 to five years.
"We understand that every child is unique and our dedicated team of experienced educators are committed to fostering their curiosity, creativity, and growth.”
For more details visit https://whitestorknursery.com/