An apprentice who learned his craft as a teenager working in Halifax is celebrating the latest milestone for his furniture-making business.

Daniel Fitzpatrick started his joinery journey in Halifax as a 16-year-old apprentice, working for a local business for six years.

During this time, he enjoyed the trade so much he decided to cement his passion for it and start his own company.

Oak and Pine by Design was established in January 2000 and since then the company has grown from strength to strength.

Daniel Fitzpatrick is celebrating the two year anniversary of getting the keys to his company's new showroom on Leeds Road in Huddersfield

The success of his venture has astounded Daniel, who has carved out a name for himself as a creator of high quality kitchens, making items in his workshop before delivering them to customers.

Daniel's daughter, Ella, has followed in her father’s footsteps. She now works at Oak Kitchens and Oak and Pine By Design and runs the showroom on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Daniel said: “We are proud to call ourselves a family run company and celebrate our two year anniversary of getting the keys to our Leeds Road showroom.”

Daniel, who became a Master Craftsman after joining the Guild in 2016, has trained more than 30 apprentices during his career.

Some of the items at Oak and Pine by Design

Since founding Oak and Pine by Design, he has started three more businesses: Spindles Woodturning in 2016, Beer Tap Handles in 2017, and then Double Dipper Paint Strippers.