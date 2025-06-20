Hundreds of people have been sharing their shock and dismay at the closure of a West Yorkshire nightclub.

Camel Club, at Byram Court in Huddersfield town centre, has announced is it shutting down after 20 years.

Despite the club describing itself as “Marmite”, hundreds of people have been posting their disappointment at the news.

The club has posted: "Unfortunately the business has run its course and it’s time for pastures new.

"I/We/Camel would like to thank everyone who has ever been to our pink and purple rave cave. It’s been a passion and a pleasure to serve all our customers over the years.

"Jeez there has been so many of you!

"We've always been aware Camel is like Marmite – you either love it or you hate it - and we thank you all because even if you hated it, there was always that mate who ended up dragging you there.

"Whatever your thoughts on Camel Club We say thank you and we really mean that.

"We are responsible for many hangovers, many hook ups and quite a few weddings over the years; missed days at work, being late for uni and more importantly a lot of fun and dancing.

"It’s been one massive confetti cannon full of fun!

"Keep supporting our town centre. Keep supporting the independent bars and clubs. They are the heartbeat of the town and I know things can bounce back but sadly it’s too late for us.

"Last but not least, our biggest thank you has to go to our staff – all of you, past and present.

"Our stars on the bars, managers, door staff and DJs – there are hundreds of you now! We cannot thank you enough for all your hard work and loyalty and just immersing yourselves in Camel Club.

"I hope you have all left with life-long memories and life-long friends.

"I’d also like to give a special mention to those who have been a part of our family and sadly are no longer with us.

"We will remember you all and can not thank you enough!

"Once a Camel always a Camel.”

The club will be open as usual on Friday and Saturday nights before its closing down party on Saturday, July 12 from 10pm.