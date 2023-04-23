News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
1 hour ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
4 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
5 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
6 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
7 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

One of Halifax's favourite fish and chip shops teases glamorous new look and applies to sell alcohol

A popular fish and chip shop and restaurant in Halifax is set to get a makeover – and could be allowed to sell alcohol.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

Pearsons Fish and Chips, on Union Street in Halifax town centre, has teased a photo on its Instagram page of a swanky looking bar area, complete with padded bar stools, with the words “coming soon”.

And the restaurant’s owners – Atlantic Breeze Foods Ltd – have applied to Calderdale Council to sell alcohol there from Monday to Sunday between 11am and 10.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any comments on the application must be made to the council by May 12.

Pearsons on Union Street in HalifaxPearsons on Union Street in Halifax
Pearsons on Union Street in Halifax
Most Popular

According to its website, Pearsons is Halifax’s oldest established fish and chip restaurant and take away.

Read More
HERE
Related topics:HalifaxInstagramCalderdale Council