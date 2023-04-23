One of Halifax's favourite fish and chip shops teases glamorous new look and applies to sell alcohol
A popular fish and chip shop and restaurant in Halifax is set to get a makeover – and could be allowed to sell alcohol.
Pearsons Fish and Chips, on Union Street in Halifax town centre, has teased a photo on its Instagram page of a swanky looking bar area, complete with padded bar stools, with the words “coming soon”.
And the restaurant’s owners – Atlantic Breeze Foods Ltd – have applied to Calderdale Council to sell alcohol there from Monday to Sunday between 11am and 10.30pm.
Any comments on the application must be made to the council by May 12.
According to its website, Pearsons is Halifax’s oldest established fish and chip restaurant and take away.