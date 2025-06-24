'Opening soon' signs: New generation taking on Halifax market stall where 100-year-old bakers traded
As reported by the Courier, P Wilkinson Ltd shut both its stall at the market and its shop on King Cross Road in King Cross earlier this year, thanking everyone for their custom.
The popular bakers was established in 1913 and was a wholesale and retail supplier.
Now a new generation of bakers looks set to take on the former Wilkinson stall in the market.
A sign has gone up there saying ‘Brothers’ Bakery’ is opening soon.
No date has been given for when the stall is opening.
A raft of improvements have been carried out at Halifax Borough Market including refurbishing and redecorating the roof, new automatic doors and overdoor heaters at each of the market’s entrances, and regenerating Albany Arcade for use as an events space.