'Opening soon' signs: New generation taking on Halifax market stall where 100-year-old bakers traded

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Halifax Borough Market stall where one of the town’s longest-standing bakers traded is set to get a new lease of life.

As reported by the Courier, P Wilkinson Ltd shut both its stall at the market and its shop on King Cross Road in King Cross earlier this year, thanking everyone for their custom.

The popular bakers was established in 1913 and was a wholesale and retail supplier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now a new generation of bakers looks set to take on the former Wilkinson stall in the market.

A new business is coming to Halifax Borough Marketplaceholder image
A new business is coming to Halifax Borough Market

A sign has gone up there saying ‘Brothers’ Bakery’ is opening soon.

No date has been given for when the stall is opening.

A raft of improvements have been carried out at Halifax Borough Market including refurbishing and redecorating the roof, new automatic doors and overdoor heaters at each of the market’s entrances, and regenerating Albany Arcade for use as an events space.

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice