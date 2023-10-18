Optical recycling initiative success for Brighouse opticians thanks to customers

The equivalent of one million glasses – made up of more than 50 tonnes of eyecare materials, including specs and contact lenses – have been recycled thanks to the support of customers at Specsavers in Brighouse.

The recycling initiative launched in August last year, with the total being unveiled by Specsavers as part of Recycle Week (16-22 October).

Teaming up with recycling experts MYgroup, collection points have been available in stores across the UK, including Specsavers Brighouse, for customers to recycle their unwanted specs and contact lens packaging.

Specsavers Brighouse. Picture: Google Street View

"A big thank you to everyone who has helped us with this recycling initiative by bringing in their eye care products for disposal,” said Shuaib Nazir, store director at Specsavers Brighouse.

“To have contributed to such a huge overall total is brilliant and we want to continue to recycle as much as we can to help reduce the amount of waste to landfill.

“Customers can drop off metal and plastic glasses and sunglasses, as well as contacts lenses and accessories, including blister packs, glasses cases, contact lens cases and solution bottles.

"Unfortunately, we can’t accept lens cloths.”

Once the collections bins are full, the items are sent to MYgroup’s recycling plant in Hull. The glasses and contact lenses are given a second lease of life and repurposed into a wide range of items such as furniture, home and garden accessories, including benches and play park equipment.