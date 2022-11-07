Optimism for the future but calls for more support – Brighouse BID survey captures state of the town’s businesses

The Brighouse BID, which launched in 2019, represents all businesses in the town centre – from shops to cafes, offices to bars – who are automatically members of the organisation, with voluntary membership also open to those outside the town centre boundary.

With global economic challenges, national political drama and investment in town locally, the BID asked a series of questions to try and capture the state of Brighouse business as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and plans for Christmas and beyond.

A range of businesses responded and among the findings:

Brighouse BID organised Dinosaur Event this summer

Over half (52%) said they were worried about the future of their business with 35% saying they were confident about what comes next. The two biggest challenges faced were the cost of energy (chosen by 69%) and reduced spending power for customers (chosen by 72%). The impact of rising inflation (62%) and problem of finding employees with the right skills (41%) were also highlighted. Ahead of the Government’s Autumn Statement on 17 November, Brighouse businesses are calling for caps on energy prices (chosen by 66%), cuts in VAT (48%), corporation tax cuts (35%) and support grants (35%) as their priorities. Despite the issues being faced, there is optimism for the future with nearly half (45%) saying they expect their business to grow in the next year and one in five (21%) saying they expect to employ more people. Two-thirds (66%) say that Brighouse is moving in the right direction with 69% of those asked saying that being based in the town is a positive for their business, showing the importance of the investment being made in the town centre.

Lesley Adams, co-chair of the Brighouse BID and owner of Simply Flowers on Commercial Street, said: “This survey captures the optimism there is among businesses across Brighouse but also the huge challenges we are facing, and the uncertainty about what will happen next.

“It is a huge positive that so many shops, cafes, restaurants and offices see the benefits of the investment in the town centre, and of the events and activities organised by the BID, but we are under no illusions about the difficulties that lie ahead.”

“Our pledge to businesses is that we will continue our attempts to support and benefit every business, by bringing in more shoppers and visitors from across Calderdale, West Yorkshire and beyond, and ensuring they are encouraged to spend more across the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighouse BID Co-Chair Lesley Adams