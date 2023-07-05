News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Overgate Hospice: Charity shop selling pre-loved toys, books and clothes for kids coming to Calderdale town - here is when it will open

Overgate Hospice is opening a new charity shop with pre-loved goods for babies and children in a Calderdale town.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read

The hospice’s third Little Stars shop will be in Sowerby Bridge, on Wharf Street.

The new store, selling pre-loved clothing, toys, books and other items for children from birth to 13 will open on Tuesday (July 11) at 9.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are so excited to be back on the high street in Sowerby Bridge and our staff and volunteers can't wait to meet our new customers.” the charity posted.

There are already Little Stars shops in Elland and Brighouse which are very popularThere are already Little Stars shops in Elland and Brighouse which are very popular
There are already Little Stars shops in Elland and Brighouse which are very popular
Most Popular

"So come in next Tuesday and get a first look at what bargains you can get your hands on!”

There are already Little Stars shops run by the hospice in Elland and Brighouse that are very popular with parents and grandparents.

Read More
Photos of music legend Sting's headline show at Halifax's Piece Hall last night
Related topics:Overgate HospiceCalderdaleSowerby BridgeBrighouse