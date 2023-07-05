The hospice’s third Little Stars shop will be in Sowerby Bridge, on Wharf Street.

The new store, selling pre-loved clothing, toys, books and other items for children from birth to 13 will open on Tuesday (July 11) at 9.30am.

"We are so excited to be back on the high street in Sowerby Bridge and our staff and volunteers can't wait to meet our new customers.” the charity posted.

There are already Little Stars shops in Elland and Brighouse which are very popular

"So come in next Tuesday and get a first look at what bargains you can get your hands on!”