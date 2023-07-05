Overgate Hospice: Charity shop selling pre-loved toys, books and clothes for kids coming to Calderdale town - here is when it will open
The hospice’s third Little Stars shop will be in Sowerby Bridge, on Wharf Street.
The new store, selling pre-loved clothing, toys, books and other items for children from birth to 13 will open on Tuesday (July 11) at 9.30am.
"We are so excited to be back on the high street in Sowerby Bridge and our staff and volunteers can't wait to meet our new customers.” the charity posted.
"So come in next Tuesday and get a first look at what bargains you can get your hands on!”
There are already Little Stars shops run by the hospice in Elland and Brighouse that are very popular with parents and grandparents.