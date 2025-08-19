Owners of Sowerby Bridge pub appeal for information after vandalism attack

The Shepherd's Rest pub

A pub in Sowerby Bridge is appealing for information after it was attacked by vandals.

The Shepherd’s Rest was targeted at around 11.30pm on Sunday, with bricks thrown through the building’s windows, causing “significant damage”.

The incident happened as the pub prepares to host an Alzheimer’s Charity Event on Sunday, which will feature a barbecue, live music, a bouncy castle, face painting and a charity raffle.

Posting on Facebook, the pub’s owners said: “For the past two years, we’ve worked hard to build a welcoming local pub for local people, with hotel rooms upstairs, and we proudly host charity events twice a year to support good causes.

"We are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage from the following areas around the time of the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police quoting crime reference number 13250472669.