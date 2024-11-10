Businesses and residents in Calderdale have shared their views on the news that parking charges are set to be increased across the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals to up how much it costs to park in spaces in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge were approved by Calderdale Council’s cabinet despite concerns about their impact.

For example in Brighouse, short stay pay and display one hour bays at Commercial Street, Bradford Road, King Street, Market Street, Gooder Street and Briggate will see rates rise from 20p to £1 for the half hour slots and from 40p to £2 for the one hour slots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking at Bradford Road, Brighouse. Picture: Google Street View

The proposals caused concerns among businesses and residents visitors would be turned off coming to town centres with the new prices.

Lesley Adams, Brighouse BID Co-Chair, said: “We know that finances for the council are challenging, but this is a huge increase and we think it will have a devastating impact on our town centre at a time when we could do with more support than ever.

"We don't know when the increases will happen - there has to be a notice of variation of charges, but the council say this can happen 'in a matter of weeks'.

"On behalf of the BID, will continue to oppose these changes, but we don't think there is any chance the council's leaders will change their mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It means our shoppers, visitors and customers will soon have to pay the increased parking prices - and we fear it means all of us in Brighouse will ultimately pay the price too.”

Brighouse isn’t the only town to see prices go up. Some spaces in Hebden Bridge and Halifax will also see a price increase.

Halifax Courier readers shared their views on the changes.

Russell B said: Councillors need to understand that towns will not be "economically vibrant" if drivers are penalised for visiting. Ask those traders in Brighouse who've recently closed businesses or moved online as a direct result of council policies.”

On Facebook, Denise Armitage shared: “The charges are already ridiculous, does Calderdale want to lose what few shoppers it has? It cost me £4 to park to go to the hairdressers last week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Abson said: “They really are killing off our town centre. I feel angry and sorry for all the businesses that are already struggling.”

Tim Plant shared: “People will do what's most convenient and cost effective for them regardless of what the council would like them to do. Putting up prices just means people will drive to where parking is free or shop online instead. It won't make them use public transport instead of cars. I feel sorry for the shop owners who are getting it from all sides at the moment.”

Lyndsay Willis said: “Absolutely disgraceful. I genuinely feel sorry for all shops trying to survive in this town.”

Gail Ashman shared: “If they cant take parking spaces away they will make it unaffordable to park. So when there unused, they will take them away anyway. We just cant win.”