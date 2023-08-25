Peacocks in Brighouse: Opening date announced for when major high street fashion retailer will make its return to Calderdale town
An opening date has now been announced for a high street fashion retailer’s new shop in Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Peacocks will open on Bradford Road at 9am on Thursday, August 31.
As reported by the Courier, signage at the shop went up earlier this week.
The brand, which sells women’s men’s and children’s clothing, is returning to the town after previously having a shop on King Street.
There are also Peacocks shops in Halifax and Huddersfield.
