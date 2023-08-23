News you can trust since 1853
Peacocks: Major high street fashion retailer selling women's, men's and children's clothes is returning to Calderdale town

A big high street fashion name is returning to Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:28 BST

Peacocks, which sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, is opening a store on Bradford Road.

No opening date has been announced yet but signage has gone up outside the premises.

Peacocks has previously had a shop in Brighouse, on King Street.

The retailer also has stores in Halifax and Huddersfield.

