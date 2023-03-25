Pearl Supermarket, previously at 5 and 6 Queens Road, was hit by a huge fire in April 2022.

But today the store – a favourite among many people in Halifax – is open again at new premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still on Queens Road, it has taken one of the spaces in the new Broadway Retail Park.

The Pearl Supermarket has reopened

Crews from 15 fire stations were called to tackle the blaze at the well-loved supermarket on April 15 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Courier reader said a the time: "Sad day, absolutely loved this shop.

"Lovely staff. I know it will be hard but I hope they get back in business soon.