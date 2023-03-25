Pearl Supermarket: One of Halifax's favourite shops opens again after massive fire
A hugely popular Halifax supermarket has reopened in its new home nearly 12 months after a devastating blaze.
Pearl Supermarket, previously at 5 and 6 Queens Road, was hit by a huge fire in April 2022.
But today the store – a favourite among many people in Halifax – is open again at new premises.
Still on Queens Road, it has taken one of the spaces in the new Broadway Retail Park.
Crews from 15 fire stations were called to tackle the blaze at the well-loved supermarket on April 15 last year.
They worked with other agencies including West Yorkshire Police, the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water and Calderdale Council.
One Courier reader said a the time: "Sad day, absolutely loved this shop.
"Lovely staff. I know it will be hard but I hope they get back in business soon.
"Our prayers are with all the families and business got affected."