Pearsons: Halifax fish and chip shop planning to give away more than 200 portions of free fish and chips

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 18:33 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 18:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Free fish and chips will be on offer in Halifax on Friday.

Pearsons, on Union Street, is pledging to give away more than 200 portions to people who turn up between 4pm and 6pm.

The fish and chips come courtesy of former Ryburn High School student Jordan Kerridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Originally from Sowerby, he is now a self-made millionaire and cryptocurrency Youtuber widely known as ‘The Martini Guy’, and has decided to give people in his hometown a treat.

Pearsons Fish and Chips, Union Street, HalifaxPearsons Fish and Chips, Union Street, Halifax
Pearsons Fish and Chips, Union Street, Halifax

A similar give away held recently in Nottingham also paid for by Jordan drew large crowds of people keen to take up the offer.

Pearsons is Halifax’s oldest fish and chip shop and restaurant and its upstairs seating area recently underwent refurbishment.

Owner Zak Vahidi said people come from far and wide to visit, even from as far away as Australia.

Related topics:HalifaxAustralia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.