Free fish and chips will be on offer in Halifax on Friday.

Pearsons, on Union Street, is pledging to give away more than 200 portions to people who turn up between 4pm and 6pm.

The fish and chips come courtesy of former Ryburn High School student Jordan Kerridge.

Originally from Sowerby, he is now a self-made millionaire and cryptocurrency Youtuber widely known as ‘The Martini Guy’, and has decided to give people in his hometown a treat.

A similar give away held recently in Nottingham also paid for by Jordan drew large crowds of people keen to take up the offer.

Pearsons is Halifax’s oldest fish and chip shop and restaurant and its upstairs seating area recently underwent refurbishment.