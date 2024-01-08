A popular Halifax Wetherspoons has called last orders for the final time.

The Percy Shaw, named after the famous Halifax inventor, closed on Sunday.

But there is good news for regulars of the Broad Street boozer, as it is opening again very soon under new owners.

Black Star Pubs are hoping to reopen the pub on Monday, January 15.

They have pledged to keep The Percy Shaw name, the same food and prices “the same or lower”.

Born in Halifax in 1890, Percy Shaw grew up as one of 15 children in Boothtown.

He invented cat’s eyes - the reflective road studs still used in the middle of roads today.

He had been driving between Queensbury and Boothtown one foggy night when he noticed a cat sitting on a fence and noticed how its eyes pierced the darkness.

Light from nearby tram lines and the cat’s eyes provided Percy with the idea for the reflective road studs.

Here are our photos of people enjoying the final weekend of The Percy Shaw as a Wetherspoons.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

1 . Percy Shaw: Photos as people enjoying the last weekend at popular Halifax Wetherspoons before it shut yesterday Adrian and Scott Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Percy Shaw: Photos as people enjoying the last weekend at popular Halifax Wetherspoons before it shut yesterday Helen and Chris Photo: Bruce F Photo Sales

3 . Percy Shaw: Photos as people enjoying the last weekend at popular Halifax Wetherspoons before it shut yesterday Anne, Michael and Jason Photo: Bruce F Photo Sales