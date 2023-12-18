A popular Halifax Wetherspoons may be shutting but the pub’s new owners have good news for customers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported by the Courier on Friday, The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza is closing on Sunday, January 7.

It has new independent owners – Black Star Pubs – who are hoping to open the pub just eight days later, on Monday, January 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have pledged to keep prices “the same or lower” and keep offering the same food.

The Percy Shaw will no longer be a Wetherspoons after January 7

And they will be keeping The Percy Shaw name – a nod to the famous Halifax inventor.

A spokesperson for the firm said they are currently recruiting staff for the pub.

Meantime, a closing party is being held on its last day as a a Wetherspoons when people are being invited to come and “give the Percy staff a great send off”.

The pub had been on the market since September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Courier: “We thank our loyal staff and customers for their dedication to the pub over the years.