Percy Shaw: Well-loved Halifax Wetherspoons is shutting but new indie owners plan to open pub again eight days later and will keep prices 'the same or lower'
As reported by the Courier on Friday, The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza is closing on Sunday, January 7.
It has new independent owners – Black Star Pubs – who are hoping to open the pub just eight days later, on Monday, January 15.
They have pledged to keep prices “the same or lower” and keep offering the same food.
And they will be keeping The Percy Shaw name – a nod to the famous Halifax inventor.
A spokesperson for the firm said they are currently recruiting staff for the pub.
Meantime, a closing party is being held on its last day as a a Wetherspoons when people are being invited to come and “give the Percy staff a great send off”.
The pub had been on the market since September 2022.
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Courier: “We thank our loyal staff and customers for their dedication to the pub over the years.
“All staff have been offered jobs at other Wetherspoon pubs in the region.”