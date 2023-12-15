News you can trust since 1853
Percy Shaw: Well-loved Halifax Wetherspoons will shut in a matter of weeks after going up for sale in 2022

A popular Halifax Wetherspoons is shutting next month.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Dec 2023, 18:15 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 18:18 GMT
The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza will close on Sunday, January 7.

The pub – named after the famous Halifax inventor – has been on the market since September 2022.

According to property website RightMove, the pub has been “under offer” for several months.

The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax opened in 2012The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax opened in 2012
The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax opened in 2012

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that the pub’s final day of trading is Sunday, January 7.

“We thank our loyal staff and customers for their dedication to the pub over the years.

“All staff have been offered jobs at other Wetherspoon pubs in the region.”

According to the sale brochure, The Percy Shaw has a terrace at the front for around 20 people which offers “panoramic’ views of Halifax.

It opened in December 2012.

