The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza will close on Sunday, January 7.

The pub – named after the famous Halifax inventor – has been on the market since September 2022.

According to property website RightMove, the pub has been “under offer” for several months.

The Percy Shaw at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax opened in 2012

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that the pub’s final day of trading is Sunday, January 7.

“We thank our loyal staff and customers for their dedication to the pub over the years.

“All staff have been offered jobs at other Wetherspoon pubs in the region.”

According to the sale brochure, The Percy Shaw has a terrace at the front for around 20 people which offers “panoramic’ views of Halifax.