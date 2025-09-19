Permission granted to turn Calderdale village clinic into a chicken shop

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
A bid to convert a Calderdale village chiropodists into a take away has been given the go ahead.

Calderdale Council has approved a planning application to turn what was a food doctor and chiropodist clinic at 5 Green Lane in West Vale into a takeaway serving rotisserie chicken.

An access and heritage statement submitted with the application pointed out that there are several takeaways and cafes in the immediate area so this one “will therefore not be out of place”.

It also said: “There are no proposed alterations to the appearance of the premises as part of the proposals.

The premises can be turned into a takeaway

"The signage will be amended to suit the new business and the approval for this will be done via a separate application.

"The layout of the internal of the property will be modified to suit the new business use and will involve a small back of house for food preparation and a serving counter.”

