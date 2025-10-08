A Calderdale town looks set to welcome a new restaurant.

A planning application to turn the ground floor of what was a branch of Lloyds bank in Brighouse town centre into a restaurant has been approved.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says the building, at the junction of Bradford Road and Commercial Street, has been empty since July 2024.

It also notes that before it was a bank, the premises was home to a pub – The White Swan.

The former Lloyds Bank building at Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Applicant Epic Ltd plans to occupy the whole of the ground floor with the restaurant.

A separate application has also been submitted to convert the first floor areas, which were used for storage and staff rooms in the bank, into two flats, says the design and access statement.

In Calderdale Council’s planning officer’s report, it says the plans are considered a boost to Brighouse town centre.

"Through increasing leisure service provision, the proposal is considered to enhance the role and function of the town centre,” says the report.

"Furthermore, the proposals will serve to bring spending to the town centre and increase employment opportunities, in turn bolstering the local economy.

"The proposed redevelopment is considered to represent an optimum viable use of the former bank and will contribute to the revitalisation and enhance the attraction of the town centre.”

It adds: “The proposal would not create any unacceptable environmental, amenity, traffic or safety impacts.

"Furthermore, the proposed redevelopment of the bank is considered to enhance the non-designated heritage asset.”