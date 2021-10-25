Personal travel agent launches new business in Halifax

Fiona Whitehead

Fiona Whitehead has launched the new corporate and leisure travel venture, and with the support of independent travel company Travel Counsellors, will run company operations from their home office.

Fiona joins 1,900 Travel Counsellors in six countries across the world who run their own travel business from home, allowing them to work flexibly around their customers, including being contactable during the evenings and weekends.

Fiona, who has almost 30 years of experience in the travel industry, said: “I am delighted to launch my business with Travel Counsellors and support the people of Halifax and the surrounding areas with their corporate and leisure travel requirements.

“It’s been a challenging time for travel over the last few months, and now more than ever I believe customers need trusted, professional travel advice to support them when restrictions ease and the time is right to travel again. My goal is to help my customers to navigate their way safely across the globe.

“Using Travel Counsellors technology, I can search through thousands of travel options and create tailor-made travel experiences based on their personal preferences.”

Fiona specialises in bespoke, and tailor-made holidays, but can advise on all types of corporate and leisure travel, including group bookings and weddings.

“Being available during the evenings and weekends means my customers can speak to me at a time that suits them and running my own business from home means I can take the time to get to know them personally. I think my customers really value the personal, caring service and attention to detail I offer through running my business with Travel Counsellors, providing tailored travel experiences you can’t get online.”