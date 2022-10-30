News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Flockitt and Broom, new shop selling magical supplies and official Harry Potter merchandise at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Owner John Fellows.

Photo special: Take a look inside the magical new Harry Potter shop in The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre

Wizards and muggles alike are celebrating the opening of a new Harry Potter shop in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago

Flockitt and Broom Magical Supplies has a host of merchandise from the globally enjoyed books and films.

From wands and character dolls to chocolate frogs and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans, the new shop is a celebration of all things Potter.

Owner John Fellows, who also runs the shop next door – Mystical and Magical – said: “I love Harry Potter and all of the wizarding world stuff.

“It’s bringing more magic to The Piece Hall, which is already a magical place.”

Flockitt and Broom opened on Thursday in time for the start of The Piece Hall’s Halloween Trail.

It will be closed tomorrow (Monday) and Tuesday for more work before reopening on Wednesday, November 2.

For more information and updates about opening times and stock, you can follow the store on Facebook and Instagram.

1. Photo special: Take a look inside the magical new Harry Potter shop in The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre

The store is next door to the owner's other shop in The Piece Hall, Mystical and Magical

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

2. Photo special: Take a look inside the magical new Harry Potter shop in The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre

The shop sells dolls of a host of characters from the books and films

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

3. Photo special: Take a look inside the magical new Harry Potter shop in The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre

The new store even sells wands

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Halifax
Home
Page 1 of 1