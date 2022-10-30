Flockitt and Broom Magical Supplies has a host of merchandise from the globally enjoyed books and films.

From wands and character dolls to chocolate frogs and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans, the new shop is a celebration of all things Potter.

Owner John Fellows, who also runs the shop next door – Mystical and Magical – said: “I love Harry Potter and all of the wizarding world stuff.

“It’s bringing more magic to The Piece Hall, which is already a magical place.”

Flockitt and Broom opened on Thursday in time for the start of The Piece Hall’s Halloween Trail.

It will be closed tomorrow (Monday) and Tuesday for more work before reopening on Wednesday, November 2.

For more information and updates about opening times and stock, you can follow the store on Facebook and Instagram.

The store is next door to the owner's other shop in The Piece Hall, Mystical and Magical

The shop sells dolls of a host of characters from the books and films

The new store even sells wands