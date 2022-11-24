News you can trust since 1853
The new Sainsbury's Local in Northowram

Picture special: See inside the new Sainsbury's Local that has opened in Northowram

A new Sainsbury’s Local has opened in Calderdale.

By Sarah Fitton
34 minutes ago

The new store in Northowram opened today (Thursday) in the Tannery Business Centre on Bradford Road.

It will be open between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week.

As well as groceries, it will be a pick up point for Argos, Habitat and Tu clothing online orders.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Property Director, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been given the chance to become part of the ongoing history of The Tannery Business Centre, creating new jobs and helping to ensure it will continue to be a vibrant local hub for Northowram for many years to come.”

Feraz Hussain, manager of the new Northowram store, said: “I can’t wait to hear what our customers think.

"Whether by providing great value, high quality products, brilliant colleague service or making a wider contribution to the local community, my team and I are ready to play our part.”

Photo: Anthony Devlin

Photo: Anthony Devlin

Photo: Anthony Devlin

Photo: Anthony Devlin

