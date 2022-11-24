A new Sainsbury’s Local has opened in Calderdale.

The new store in Northowram opened today (Thursday) in the Tannery Business Centre on Bradford Road.

It will be open between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week.

As well as groceries, it will be a pick up point for Argos, Habitat and Tu clothing online orders.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Property Director, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been given the chance to become part of the ongoing history of The Tannery Business Centre, creating new jobs and helping to ensure it will continue to be a vibrant local hub for Northowram for many years to come.”

Feraz Hussain, manager of the new Northowram store, said: “I can’t wait to hear what our customers think.

"Whether by providing great value, high quality products, brilliant colleague service or making a wider contribution to the local community, my team and I are ready to play our part.”

1. Picture special: See inside the new Sainsbury's Local that has opened in Northowram The new Sainsbury's Local in Northowram Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales

2. Picture special: See inside the new Sainsbury's Local that has opened in Northowram New store manager Feraz Hussain Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales

3. Picture special: See inside the new Sainsbury's Local that has opened in Northowram New Sainsbury's Local in Northowram Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales

4. Picture special: See inside the new Sainsbury's Local that has opened in Northowram New Sainsbury's Local in Northowram Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales