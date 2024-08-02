Places to eat in Halifax: Burger restaurant with sites across Yorkshire shuts its Halifax town centre branch

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 16:25 BST
A burger restaurant chain has shut its Halifax eatery.

Urban Fresh Burgers and Fries at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax town centre is no longer open.

It is understood to have shut several weeks ago.

The Halifax branch is no longer listed on Urban’s website and the restaurant’s number is no longer valid.

The Courier has approached Urban for a comment.

Urban has four other restaurants in Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham.

Urban opened in Halifax in 2022 where Pizza Express used to be.

