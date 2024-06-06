Places to eat in Hebden Bridge: New Italian restaurant opens in Calderdale with menu bursting with Neapolitan artisan pizzas, bruschetta and pasta
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new eatery has opened in Hebden Bridge town centre.
Fratelli of Hebden is an Italian restaurant on Bridge Gate.
Its menu is full of tasty offerings including Neapolitan artisan pizzas, bruschetta and pasta.
And it is already proving a hit, posting after a particularly busy day: “A massive thank you to you all. We had an extremely busy day yesterday, full of locals and tourists alike.
"Your support means so much to us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.