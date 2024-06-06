Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new eatery has opened in Hebden Bridge town centre.

Fratelli of Hebden is an Italian restaurant on Bridge Gate.

Its menu is full of tasty offerings including Neapolitan artisan pizzas, bruschetta and pasta.

And it is already proving a hit, posting after a particularly busy day: “A massive thank you to you all. We had an extremely busy day yesterday, full of locals and tourists alike.

"Your support means so much to us.”