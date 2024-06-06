Places to eat in Hebden Bridge: New Italian restaurant opens in Calderdale with menu bursting with Neapolitan artisan pizzas, bruschetta and pasta

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jun 2024, 14:21 BST
A new eatery has opened in Hebden Bridge town centre.

Fratelli of Hebden is an Italian restaurant on Bridge Gate.

Its menu is full of tasty offerings including Neapolitan artisan pizzas, bruschetta and pasta.

And it is already proving a hit, posting after a particularly busy day: “A massive thank you to you all. We had an extremely busy day yesterday, full of locals and tourists alike.

"Your support means so much to us.”

For more details, search for Fratelli of Hebden on Facebook or Instagram.

