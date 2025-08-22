A popular Halifax restaurant has returned.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noco Kiosk, which used to be in Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre, has announced it has moved to a new location.

The eatery shut its alfresco premises earlier this year blaming rising costs, “ridiculous overheads” and the “general economic climate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now it has joined forces with coffee, yoga and wellness centre Meraki on Victoria Road in Elland.

The eatery has moved to a new address

Noco has posted: “We’re back.

"A huge thank you to the wonderful Fiona and the team at Meraki for giving us the chance to make our cooking comeback.

"You can now enjoy all of our authentic Italian dishes at Meraki in Elland.

"Meraki is a beautiful wellness coffee shop, offering cosy, homely surroundings, yoga, event spaces, delicious dishes and so much more.

"We’re so excited to bring a taste of Italy to this special place and add something extra to your experience.

"Come and see us, we can’t wait to welcome you all back.”