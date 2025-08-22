Places to eat in West Yorkshire: 'We're back' says much-missed Halifax eatery as it announces new location

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
A popular Halifax restaurant has returned.

Noco Kiosk, which used to be in Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre, has announced it has moved to a new location.

Most Popular

The eatery shut its alfresco premises earlier this year blaming rising costs, “ridiculous overheads” and the “general economic climate”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But now it has joined forces with coffee, yoga and wellness centre Meraki on Victoria Road in Elland.

The eatery has moved to a new addressplaceholder image
The eatery has moved to a new address

Noco has posted: “We’re back.

"A huge thank you to the wonderful Fiona and the team at Meraki for giving us the chance to make our cooking comeback.

"You can now enjoy all of our authentic Italian dishes at Meraki in Elland.

"Meraki is a beautiful wellness coffee shop, offering cosy, homely surroundings, yoga, event spaces, delicious dishes and so much more.

"We’re so excited to bring a taste of Italy to this special place and add something extra to your experience.

"Come and see us, we can’t wait to welcome you all back.”

Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireWestgate ArcadeItaly
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice