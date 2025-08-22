Places to eat in West Yorkshire: 'We're back' says much-missed Halifax eatery as it announces new location
Noco Kiosk, which used to be in Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre, has announced it has moved to a new location.
The eatery shut its alfresco premises earlier this year blaming rising costs, “ridiculous overheads” and the “general economic climate”.
But now it has joined forces with coffee, yoga and wellness centre Meraki on Victoria Road in Elland.
Noco has posted: “We’re back.
"A huge thank you to the wonderful Fiona and the team at Meraki for giving us the chance to make our cooking comeback.
"You can now enjoy all of our authentic Italian dishes at Meraki in Elland.
"Meraki is a beautiful wellness coffee shop, offering cosy, homely surroundings, yoga, event spaces, delicious dishes and so much more.
"We’re so excited to bring a taste of Italy to this special place and add something extra to your experience.
"Come and see us, we can’t wait to welcome you all back.”