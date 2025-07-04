A Halifax shop could be turned into a eatery if planning permission is approved.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for a change of use at Edward House at 217 King Cross Road.

Instead of retail use, the plans would see the premises operate as a restaurant/café, providing seating for up to 18 customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No external alterations are proposed, and the internal layout would accommodate dining facilities, says the application.

Edward House, on King Cross Road, in Halifax may become a restaurant

A planning statement submitted with the bid says: “The premises will continue to operate within the existing footprint and will comply with all relevant health and safety standards.

"The proposed use is consistent with the character of the area and will provide additional amenity through food and beverage services.”

The full application can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website by searching for reference number 25/00427/192.

If you have a story to share, you can email [email protected].