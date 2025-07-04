Planning applications: Bid goes in to transform Halifax shop into new restaurant
An application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for a change of use at Edward House at 217 King Cross Road.
Instead of retail use, the plans would see the premises operate as a restaurant/café, providing seating for up to 18 customers.
No external alterations are proposed, and the internal layout would accommodate dining facilities, says the application.
A planning statement submitted with the bid says: “The premises will continue to operate within the existing footprint and will comply with all relevant health and safety standards.
"The proposed use is consistent with the character of the area and will provide additional amenity through food and beverage services.”
The full application can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website by searching for reference number 25/00427/192.
If you have a story to share, you can email [email protected].