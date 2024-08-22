Planning applications: Controversial plans for warehouse extension get go ahead despite 'overdevelopment and health' concerns
Calderdale councillors granted the Waxman Group planning permission to make the changes at its Grove Mills, Elland Lane, site, despite objections.
The company said they had addressed issues which led to a previous application being refused by Calderdale Council’s planning committee last year.
The changes, which include extending an existing warehouse, altering parking, creating a new access and enlarging its existing service yard, will enable it to reduce HGV journeys by bringing more operations into one site, it argued.
Worried residents and concerned ward councillors opposed the proposals with concerns about it bringing more of the vehicles, and impacts on privacy and access to light in the face of landscaping and walling work.
Two out of 16 parking spaces which had also been available to residents would also go, they said.
Eighteen letters of objection had been received by the council to the latest plans.
Late last year, councillors rejected proposals which they felt would be too overbearing.
This time, the company argued moving the proposed new access, reducing the elevation of the extension roof and lengthening the site access for HGVs to alleviate residents’ concerns they would “stack up” at unsocial hours outside their homes while awaiting the company’s opening hours, would meet the previous concerns.
Planning consultant Roger Lee, speaking on behalf of residents, said concerns about the impact on residents’ amenity and the road network still remained.
The results would still be overbearing and overshadow people’s homes, both reducing natural light but increasing light pollution from extra warehousing, they feared.
They said they feared more HGV traffic would result, with vehicles already arriving as early as 5.30am and having to wait to be let in.
Ward councillors Angie Gallagher (Lab, Elland) and Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) both spoke against the plans.
Coun Gallagher said it would alter the character of the area and pose highway safety risks: “If this is successful, it is blatant overdevelopment,” she said.
Coun Hunt said he believed the impact on residents’ health would be detrimental.
But agent for the company, Matthew Sheppard, said the aim was to reduce vehicle movements and changes would be beneficial to air quality and bring more efficient use of industrial land.
