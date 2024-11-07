A car park in Halifax town centre could become a new six-storey block of flats and shop.

Trustees of the BE Holmes Discretionary Settlement have submitted a planning application to Calderdale Council seeking permission to build the 37 apartments with retail space on the ground floor on the currently unused space at John Street.

The flats would take up the five floors above the shop, if planning permission is granted, say supporting statements with the application.

A mix of 18 one-bedroom flats and 19 two-bedroom flats is planned for the block which would be topped off by a flat “green” roof and terrace and – with town centre active travel in mind – there will be 28 racks of cycle storage space on the ground floor.

John Street, Halifax

The site is south of the busy town centre leisure complex Broad Street and the car park was historically used as part of the Crown House multi-storey building.

The building is now vacant and the car park unused, say the supporting statements.

Buildings there prior to that were knocked down around 10 years ago, according to the application.

The site is close to a major new building that has been built with a “green” roof to encourage nature in a busy town centre – the new Halifax Bus Station.

The application – number 24/01005/FUL – can be viewed by searching the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.

