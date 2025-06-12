Planning bid to refurbish Halifax town centre restaurant and create more living space at 'currently inhabitable' building

Plans aimed at giving a Halifax town centre building a revamp have been submitted to Calderdale Council.

The bid is to refurbish a restaurant and first floor flat, and create two more apartments on the second and third floors at 28 Bull Green.

According to a design and access statement submitted with the application, the building has historically been used as a restaurant on the ground floor, with storage and toilet facilities in the basement areas and one apartment on the first and second floors.

Entrance to the property is directly from pavement-level into the restaurant and a secondary rear entrance leads to the staircase and back of the restaurant.

The secondary access from the back of the property leads into a cobbled yard which has direct access to Lord Street and the surrounding area.

"The upper floors of the property have been vacant for several years but still retain evidence of domestic usage but in a dilapidated condition,” says the statement.

"This application is for the refurbishment of the existing restaurant, basement areas and a new side door entrance from the main frontage which would provide access to the proposed three apartments on the upper floors.

"The existing living accommodation on the first floor would remain and a further two apartments would be formed on the second and third floors.

"A new staircase would be installed with fire and sound protection to gain access to the apartments.

"All existing window openings on the principal elevation facing Bull Green would be re-used so as not to alter the historical appearance of the building within the town centre conservation area.

"The proposed scheme would upgrade and fully restore the building and add many energy-saving features to provide quality energy-efficient accommodation that is in high demand.”

The statement concludes: “The proposals will enhance a building that has declined in recent years and is currently inhabitable internally.”

People can share their views on the plans and read them in more detail on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website by searching for the reference number 25/00238/FUL.

Consultation on the plans is open until Tuesday, July 1.