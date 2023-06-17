News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

PM Law Group acquires Hipperholme law firm as part of an ongoing growth

The PM Law Group, a collective of leading law firms headquartered in Sheffield, has announced the acquisition of Valerie Holmes Law, a well-established law firm in Hipperholme.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
PM Law Group acquires Hipperholme law firm as part of an ongoing growthPM Law Group acquires Hipperholme law firm as part of an ongoing growth
PM Law Group acquires Hipperholme law firm as part of an ongoing growth

The acquisition of Valerie Holmes Law will allow The PM Law Group to further strengthen its position as a leading law firm within the Halifax area and expand its range of services to the local community. The entire staff at Valerie Holmes Law will remain part of the group, and The PM Law Group is committed to supporting them in every way possible to contribute to the success of this well-loved local firm.

As part of the acquisition Valerie Holmes has been able to step back from day-to-day operations after years of serving the Hipperholme community and Stephanie Boocock will be transitioning into a role heading up the practice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harvey Harding, Group Managing Director of The PM Law Group, stated: "We are thrilled to be working even closer with the team at Valerie Holmes. Their expertise and knowledge of the local area is unparalleled, and we look forward to bolstering their offering with services from our wider group including wills, probate and personal injury.”

Valerie Holmes, founder of Valerie Holmes Law, expressed her excitement, adding: "I am delighted to be handing the reins over to Stephanie Boocock with the support of The PM Law Group to drive the business into the future. I’ve worked closely with both Stephanie and the team at The PM Law Group for a number of years and I’m stepping away knowing the business in safe hands.”

Most Popular
Read More
Read more: Retail and residential property in Hipperholme is on the market for £...
Related topics:SheffieldHalifax