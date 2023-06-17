PM Law Group acquires Hipperholme law firm as part of an ongoing growth

The acquisition of Valerie Holmes Law will allow The PM Law Group to further strengthen its position as a leading law firm within the Halifax area and expand its range of services to the local community. The entire staff at Valerie Holmes Law will remain part of the group, and The PM Law Group is committed to supporting them in every way possible to contribute to the success of this well-loved local firm.

As part of the acquisition Valerie Holmes has been able to step back from day-to-day operations after years of serving the Hipperholme community and Stephanie Boocock will be transitioning into a role heading up the practice.

Harvey Harding, Group Managing Director of The PM Law Group, stated: "We are thrilled to be working even closer with the team at Valerie Holmes. Their expertise and knowledge of the local area is unparalleled, and we look forward to bolstering their offering with services from our wider group including wills, probate and personal injury.”