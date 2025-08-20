Popular Brighouse cake shop in the running for national award

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
A popular Brighouse cake shop has been shortlisted for a national award.

Liv’s Bakes ‘n’ Cakes, which opened in 2022 and is run by Liv Dennison, is in the running for the Best Bakery award at the UK Small Business Awards.

Posting on Facebook, Liv said: “Final is in December, let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Liv grew up in Brighouse and learnt to bake with her grandma.

Liv Dennison at Liv's Bakes 'N' Cakes, Brighouse.placeholder image
Liv Dennison at Liv's Bakes 'N' Cakes, Brighouse.

She was working as a barista at Halifax Borough Market when she started posting photos of her bakes on social media.

Family and friends started getting in touch asking if they could order some.

She then started a stall at Brighouse Market, where people would often be queuing up for her bakes.

In October last year, the business moved to a new shop on Commercial Street.

