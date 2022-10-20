Popular Calderdale restaurant Catch shuts after going into administration
A popular Calderdale restaurant has shut after going into administration.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Seafood restaurant Catch, based in Victoria Mills in West Vale, has closed.
A spokesperson for the restaurant told the Courier the firm had gone into administration at midday yesterday (Wednesday).
The firm has five branches in total, with others in Holmfirth, Headingley, Moortown and Harrogate. These are also understood to now be closed.
