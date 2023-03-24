Popular Halifax town centre bar and music venue will move to new premises - and double in size

The Grayston Unity is leaving its current base at Wesley Court and opening up in new premises across the town centre.

Previously crowned smallest music venue in the UK, it will be doubling in size at its new building on Horton Street.

The Grayson Unity is moving into what used to be children's dancewear shop Zest, and extending into floors above and below the neighbouring space.

Michael Ainsworth will move his bar and venue The Grayston Unity across Halifax town centre

Michael and Jess Ainsworth, owners of the bar and venue, said: "We’ve found somewhere which will be very special.

"It will enable us to continue to grow and develop our cultural hub, of which we are immensely proud of."

The couple say they want to move with The Grayston’s charm, quirkiness, and homely feel, but to a wider audience and in a prime location - a five-minute walk away from Halifax train station.

And they are hoping to expand what they offer, aiming for a venue for everything from theatre to cinema and community work, as well as music.

Michael Ainsworth is moving his venue and bar The Grayston Unity across Halifax town centre to bigger premises

"It will also give the chance for young people to get involved. We intend to make it accessible for wheelchairs too," said Michael.

The Grayston Unity will continue to be open at its current site until the end of August, with the new premises opening in time for grassroots music festival Town in October.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival - returning for a second year - which will see a host of new and exciting acts performing at venues across Halifax town centre.

The line-up includes The Bug Club, Dutch Uncles and The Hanging Stars.

The Grayston Unity opened at Wesley Court in 2016 and has since become a firm favourite with music-lovers.

It has provided a stage for several acts starting out in their careers who have gone on to perform and even headline at much bigger venues.