News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Popular Halifax town centre coffee lounge and bar opens second premises in nearby village

A popular Halifax town centre coffee shop has opened up another premises in Calderdale.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 8:43pm

The Bakery, in The Piece Hall, has opened a new coffee lounge off Wakefield Road in Copley.

Opening Tuesday to Friday, 9am until 5pm, The Bakery Copley welcomed customers for the first time today (Friday).

It posted: “What an incredible first day at The Bakery Copley. Thank you so much to everyone who has visited us today. We are so grateful for your support.”

It opened for the first time today

Most Popular

The Piece Hall premises is open as usual.

HalifaxCalderdale