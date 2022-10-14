Popular Halifax town centre coffee lounge and bar opens second premises in nearby village
A popular Halifax town centre coffee shop has opened up another premises in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Oct 2022, 8:43pm
The Bakery, in The Piece Hall, has opened a new coffee lounge off Wakefield Road in Copley.
Opening Tuesday to Friday, 9am until 5pm, The Bakery Copley welcomed customers for the first time today (Friday).
It posted: “What an incredible first day at The Bakery Copley. Thank you so much to everyone who has visited us today. We are so grateful for your support.”
Most Popular
The Piece Hall premises is open as usual.