Popular Japanese food chain YO! Sushi chain is coming to Brighouse and is looking for staff

There will soon Japanese delicacies in offer in Brighouse as YO! Sushi is coming to the town.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read

The popular food chain,which has popularised conveyor belt Japanese food restaurants around the world, is advertising for staff in Brighouse.

It is looking for a team member to man a forthcoming kiosk in the town’s Tesco.

The job is part-time and includes a choice of free YO! food during breaks.

YO! Sushi is coming to Brighouse
YO! Sushi started providing in-store takeaway kiosks at larger Tesco stores last year.

