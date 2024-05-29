Popular travel agent Total Travel opens branch in Brighouse.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighouse has welcomed a popular travel agent to town and it’s been all systems go since opening up shop.

Katie Butler, owner of Total Travel says she was not looking for a third shop just yet following her success in Heckmondwike and more recently Ossett.

Katie said, "I have owned Total Travel in Heckmondwike for over 10 years and we opened up in Ossett only last year. Brighouse you could say almost came about by accident after a shopping trip one day. I could not believe what a bustling little town Brighouse is with some lovely shops. I then started to come almost every day at different times of day and each time the high street was busy, and that is where the dream started. We found the perfect premises and before we knew it the deal was done."

"My biggest fear was recruiting staff as many travel agency staff lost jobs during the pandemic and found work elsewhere but I am delighted that we have a fantastic experienced team in place, Claire, Alison and Charlotte. Between us we have over 75 years combined travel experience and you will be hard pushed to find somewhere that one of us hasn't been to."

The Deputy Mayor officially opening with Claire the store manager

The truly independent travel agent works with all major tour operators including Jet2holidays, Easyjet Holidays, TUI, Newmarket Holidays, Balkan Holidays, P&O Cruises and also UK coach operators Alfa Travel, National Holiday and Caledonian travel to name a few. They are also ABTA Protected.

Katie said: "The people of Brighouse have been absolutely fantastic and we have had the warmest of welcomes. Our facebook following is already over 1000. We have been 'doing up' the shop over the last few weeks and people have been popping their head in to wish us well. We were delighted when the Deputy Mayor of Calderdale, Diana Tremayne accepted our invite to officially open the store."