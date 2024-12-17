Post box in Hipperholme back in use thanks to local business owner
A post box in Hipperholme that was shut by Royal Mail due to security concerns when the branch it was part of closed following an investigation has been re-opened.
When the Post Office on Leeds Road closed and there were no signs of interest to re-open due to the lack of funding, the unit became vacant and empty for eight months.
Ramzy’s Pharmacy then extended into the unit to bring back some life to the village high street as a gift shop. However, there was still demand to bring the post box back.
But thanks to the efforts of Pharmacy owner Shaiyan Wirasat, the post box has been reinstated, while Royal Mail representatives have confirmed it iss back on the daily collection list.
