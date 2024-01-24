Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Satnam Singh, who runs Hebden Bridge Post Office on Holme Street, has urged people to keep using the business.

Like the many stories told in the ITV TV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, he says he too was impacted by the Horizon scandal.

He is appealing for people to understand that sub-postmasters need people’s support.

Hebden Bridge postmaster Satnam Singh

He posted on Facebook: “So I’m guessing you all must have watched or heard about the Horizon scandal, and the Mr Bates vs the Post Office? I was personally affected too.

"If so, then please try to understand we are here to serve the community and we in turn need our communities to support us.

"This can be in the form of coming into your local branch and use it as a cash machine or general banking.

"We only get paid for transactions we complete over the counter.

Hebden Bridge Post Office on Holme Street

"Same goes for postage. Instead of opting for convenient methods online, visit your branch and help us to survive and thrive.

"As there was talk of boycotting the Post Office, please remember we are self-employed and had to buy our businesses.

"The top level management will never feel it as they still get their big salaries.”

Customers have been rushing to reassure him, with one posting: “You are a valued part of Hebden Bridge and it would be a crying shame to lose you.”