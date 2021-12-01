Poundland gives Fultons store in Brighouse a makeover this week
This week Poundland gives the Fultons Foods store on King Street, Brighouse a makeover as it reopens on Friday (December 3) as a Poundland.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:00 pm
The revamped store will offer chilled and frozen food, as well as everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks, plus a wide range of other Poundland favourites from health and beauty to stationery and entertainment to household items.
Poundland retail and transformation director Austin Cooke said: “Customers in Brighouse will get the chilled and frozen food range that is now available in hundreds of our stores, as well as a wide range of items to discover at Poundland’s amazing value so they can pick up more of what they need in a single shopping trip.”