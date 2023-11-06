Powe's Butchers and Deli: New butchers and deli promising 'best of Yorkshire's flavours' opens in Calderdale village
A new deli and butchers has opened in Hipperholme.
Powe’s Butchers and Deli is on Denholme Gate Road and is promising to bring customers “the best of Yorkshire’s flavours”.
As well as meat and a hot of deli products, it also offers a range of hot, cold and breakfast sandwiches.
The new venture is open every day, from 8am until 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 2pm on Sundays.
For more information, search for the business on Facebook and Instagram, email [email protected] or call 01422 349536.