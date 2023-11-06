A new deli and butchers has opened in Hipperholme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Powe’s Butchers and Deli is on Denholme Gate Road and is promising to bring customers “the best of Yorkshire’s flavours”.

As well as meat and a hot of deli products, it also offers a range of hot, cold and breakfast sandwiches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new venture is open every day, from 8am until 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 2pm on Sundays.