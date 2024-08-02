Prestige Flowers celebrates new app launch with £5 credit for customers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading UK florist is giving customers £5 credit on fresh flowers to celebrate the launch of their highly anticipated new app.

Halifax-based Prestige Flowers, renowned for its nationwide flower delivery service, is offering this promotion to both new and existing customers who download the app, available on both Android and Apple devices.

Elise Harlock, Brand Manager at Prestige Flowers, shared her excitement about the launch, saying: “We are thrilled to introduce the Prestige Flowers app to our customers. Our goal is to provide an extraordinary experience that matches the extraordinary quality of our flowers.

"The app is designed to make it easier than ever to celebrate life’s special moments with beautiful flowers."

The new app, which launches on Monday, August 5, is designed with customer convenience in mind, ensuring users never miss an important occasion, including birthdays and anniversaries.

It also offers exclusive discounts and special offers, enhancing the overall customer experience.

"Convenience is at the heart of what we do," Elise said. "With the Prestige Flowers app our customers can effortlessly schedule deliveries and access exclusive deals that aren't available anywhere else. It’s all about making the experience seamless and enjoyable."

Prestige Flowers has built a reputation for delivering high-quality flowers and gifts, and the launch of the new platform is expected to further cement its position as a leader in the floral industry.

The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in the app’s user-friendly interface and the array of features designed to enhance customer satisfaction.

To celebrate the launch, Prestige Flowers encourages everyone to download the app on Monday and take advantage of the £5 credit offer.

This promotion is a limited-time opportunity to experience the new app and enjoy the exceptional flowers and gifts that Prestige Flowers is known for.

For more information about Prestige Flowers and to download the app, visit the Prestige Flowers website.