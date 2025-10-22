Prevention is key warns leading health and safety consultancy after 124 killed at work

A leading health and safety consultancy is warning businesses that prevention is better than cure when it comes to health and safety in the workplace.

The latest annual Health and Safety Executive (HSE) work-related fatality figures show 124 workers were killed in work-related incidents in Great Britain last year.

The statistics, which cover the period from April 2024 to March 2025, show that the most common cause of deaths in the workplace were falls from height, and the industry with the highest number of deaths was construction (35), followed closely by agriculture, forestry and fishing (23).

Experts at Acorn Safety Services say many companies, even well managed ones, are unaware of risk and therefore uncompliant with the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

So, the specialists are offering free health and safety audits to businesses, schools and public sector organisations in Yorkshire.

The health and safety audit includes a review of a company’s health and safety policy and management arrangements, confirmation of a formally appointed Competent Person, site walk through, check of risk assessments, inspection of training records, review of accident reporting and RIDDOR procedures, and a check of maintenance records.

The resulting report will give a clear snapshot of compliance, and an action plan.

Operations Director, Zeynep Guzelkasap, said: “Every business, no matter what size, has a legal duty to protect employees, contractors, and visitors under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

“However, many SMEs assume they’re compliant because they’ve never had an accident or they believe they’re covered by generic policies or tick-box training. The truth is that even well-managed businesses are often unaware of major compliance gaps that could lead to HSE enforcement, costly fines, reputational damage, or even serious injury.

“Too many businesses only call us after something has gone wrong, but prevention is better than cure. We want to help you fix gaps now!”

Book your free audit now by calling Acorn Safety Services on 01604 930380, emailing [email protected] or completing the online form at https://acornhealthandsafety.co.uk/health-and-safety-compliance-audit/